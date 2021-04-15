Speaker Dade Phelan Statement on Passage of Healthy Families, Healthy Texas Bills

by: Rep. Phelan, Dade

04/14/2021

Austin, Texas -- Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan (Beaumont) today issued the following statement on the House's passage of critical bills in the bipartisan Healthy Families, Healthy Texas legislative package:

"Today, the Texas House made great strides in improving the health outcomes for citizens across the Lone Star State with the passage of House Bills 4,18, 133, and 290. This transformative legislation will expand availability of health services to all Texans, create savings in prescription drug costs, protect maternal health, and cut red tape involved in providing coverage for our vulnerable children. With this slate of legislation, I am confident that citizens across our state will find the care they need, when they need it. I am proud of the hard work and dedication of my House colleagues in ensuring health care in our state remains accessible and affordable for all 29 million Texans. In the coming days and weeks, I look forward to the remaining elements of Healthy Families, Healthy Texas coming to the floor."

Contact Info