CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Consumer Data Privacy Legislation from House Commerce Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis applauded the passage of House Bill 969, Consumer Data Privacy legislation from the House Commerce Committee. In January, the CFO outlined his efforts to pursue consumer data protection this legislative session. This was the final committee stop for House Bill 969 before going to the House floor.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Since becoming CFO, I have made consumer protection one of my top priorities. This is a tremendous bill filled with common sense provisions that puts consumers in the driver’s seat, while finally checking Big Tech’s power. There is nothing more important than one’s own identity and I don’t believe it’s too much to ask Big Tech to bolster their transparency efforts by empowering consumers to have more control over how their personal information is used. Especially, as we’re seeing cases of identity theft continue to grow at an alarming rate. I applaud Governor DeSantis, Speaker Sprowls, Chair Ingoglia and Representative McFarland for leading the way on this critical issue and working to ensure the private data of Floridians is protected.” ###

