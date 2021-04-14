Henry County Man Charged in Murder-for-Hire Investigation

PARIS – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside investigators with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police Department, and Henry County Metro Crime Unit, have arrested and charged a Springville man in connection with an investigation into a murder-for-hire plot.

Today, at the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI agents began investigating William Robert Carlisle (DOB: 2/13/81). During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information that Carlisle attempted to hire someone to kill an individual in Henry County.

Late this afternoon, authorities located Carlisle in Buchanan and arrested him on a charge of Solicitation to Commit First Degree Murder. He was booked into the Henry County Jail on $500,000 bond.