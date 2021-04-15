ValueHealth Names New Chief Client Officer
ValueHealth, LLC, the national leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, announces the promotion of Whitney Courser to Chief Client Officer
Whitney Courser is a proven and passionate leader in pioneering revolutionary healthcare strategies and executing market expansion”LEAWOOD, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth, LLC, the nationally recognized leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, announces the promotion of Whitney Courser to Chief Client Officer. This newly created role is necessitated by the rapid growth ValueHealth has experienced over the past year, largely as a result of the work of Ms. Courser and her team.
As Chief Client Officer, Ms. Courser will oversee ValueHealth’s field operations and partner relationships with providers, payors, and employers. She will also work closely with ValueHealth’s Business Development team and with each of the general managers of ValueHealth’s business units (NueHealth, Muve Health, Encardia, and NovaCore) to ensure alignment among growth and facility operations, including a recent joint venture with Cleveland-based University Hospitals as well as legacy partners (e.g., Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Midwest Orthopedics at RUSH, Columbia Orthopaedic Group, and Methodist Health System, etc.).
“Whitney Courser is a proven and passionate leader in pioneering revolutionary healthcare strategies and executing market expansion,” says ValueHealth CEO Don Bisbee. “Her exceptional skill set and deep knowledge of the industry elevates our trajectory success as ValueHealth expands our national footprint.”
Over the past 18 years, Courser has developed joint venture business deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars. She was instrumental in developing ValueHealth’s Philadelphia Value Network of facilities in partnership with Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, including Jefferson Surgery Center at the Navy Yard (Philadelphia), Riddle Surgical Center (Media), and Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem). Now approaching 26 facilities, this network is valued at $1.5 billion.
"There has never been a better moment to help our partners successfully transform to value-based healthcare,” says Ms. Courser. “I am honored to lead a client organization that has been dedicated to our partners and the community we serve as we help accelerate the transition from volume to value-based care."
Ms. Courser joined ValueHealth (formerly NueHealth) in 2003 in finance and accounting. She was quickly promoted to Director of Business Development, moving on to become Regional President of Northeast Operations, President of Marketing & Sales Operations, and Chief Growth Officer.
Ms. Courser supports Kansas City-based charities Hope Faith Homeless Assistance Campus and the Kansas City Autism Training Center as well as the Tory Burch Foundation, which provides access to capital, mentoring, and networking for women entrepreneurs. She is also a member of the Association for Corporate Growth - Kansas City and serves on several corporate boards.
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Today, the company is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a surgical digital platform designed to accelerates the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, ValueHealth operates in over 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit valuehealth.com.
