Openforce introduces three new insurance coverages for independent contractors through partnership with One80

The unique structure of the program offers breadth of coverage yet the flexibility to engage the specific coverage options that are needed with each contracting position the ICs need to comply with.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading provider of technology-driven solutions offering onboarding, settlement, compliance and risk mitigation for companies with independent contractor workforces, announced today the launch of three new insurance offerings consisting of While Under Dispatch (WUD) Commercial Liability, General Liability (GL), and Cargo. Insurance coverages are offered through ICM Insurance Services, LLC, a licensed broker and wholly owned subsidiary of Openforce.
— Wendy Greenland, Openforce CEO
ICM Insurance Services developed the program with One80 Intermediaries, who is a Program Underwriting Manager specializing in niche transportation insurance programs. The three new offerings are designed specifically for independent contractors (ICs) to help meet their specialized needs in order to provide their services.
“We are very excited to be partnering with One80 Intermediaries to bring these offerings to market,” said Wendy Greenland, CEO, Openforce. “By setting up the WUD, GL, and Cargo insurance as a program offering, we are providing a value to both the ICs and the contracting companies that engage them. The unique structure of the program offers breadth of coverage yet the flexibility to engage the specific coverage options that are needed with each contracting position the ICs need to comply with. Compared to industry standards, I believe our program allows us to provide complete comprehensive coverage at an extremely competitive market price.”
By offering access to all three, WUD, GL, and Cargo insurances, Openforce provides numerous benefits to both contracting companies and the ICs contracted with them.
Companies who contract ICs will enjoy peace of mind knowing that they have these essential coverages in place while the IC is dispatched. The premiums for these policies are deducted directly from the contractor settlements, ensuring that there is never a lapse in coverage, and eliminating the administrative burden of tracking individual DEC pages and expiration dates.
The negotiated rates are also affordable, due to the consolidated buying power of the ICs being part of a larger population enrolled and administered through one program.
ICs gain the benefits of these lower rates, which is money back in their pockets. There are no down payments required, saving the contractors upfront costs. Premiums are not assessed when the IC is not dispatched, making sure that they are protected only when needed and applicable. Having the coverages integrated into the Openforce platform offers convenience and simplicity to enroll, as ICs don’t need to shop around for rates or work with external sources to obtain coverage.
“Although the US economy is becoming increasingly dependent on the independent contractor workforce, it is often very difficult to obtain the insurance coverage ICs require to provide their important services. We at One80 are thrilled to partner with the innovative team at Openforce to launch these three new insurance offerings which are designed to benefit both ICs and the companies they contract with,” said Joy LaFrance, Chief Underwriting Officer, One80 Intermediaries.
While Under Dispatch insurance is a specialized commercial liability policy, and while ICs need to maintain their personal auto policy for vehicle registration, having this coverage is advantageous for both contracting companies and ICs by including additional coverages that personal auto policies typically do not offer. It is a much more cost-effective method to have commercial level coverage.
General Liability insurance extends a coverage position by filling gaps between other essential coverages. This policy provides protection from many forms of third-party claims, such as bodily injury, property damage and advertising or reputational harm should the IC be found liable.
Cargo insurance covers the physical goods ICs are transporting, allowing contracting companies to avoid covering damages out-of-pocket or making claims on their corporate policy. Having a contractual requirement that ICs have their own cargo policies provides protection for the goods being transferred should an accident and/or theft occur during transport and can help avoid the “chargebacks” trap if the IC leaves before reimbursement occurs.
For more information on while under dispatch liability, general liability and cargo insurance policies, or to get started, visit Openforce’s information page.
Openforce supports the enrollment and administration of insurance coverage options that are issued to contracting companies, or Openforce can present insurance options available through our partner programs. All insurance options presented through Openforce are placed through ICM Insurance Services, LLC and are available to enrolled ICs affiliated with Openforce. All coverage is subject to policy terms, conditions and exclusions.
