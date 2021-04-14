FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Tuesday, April 14, 2021

DMV REMINDS MOTORCYCLISTS TO RENEW REGISTRATIONS BY APRIL 30

Registrations Can be Renewed and Most Motorcycles Can be Registered Online

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding motorcycle owners to renew their registrations before they expire on April 30.

Motorcycles are registered for one year and all motorcycle registrations expire on April 30. Renewals can be done easily online, and most motorcycles that are being registered for the first time can be registered online. You can learn more about registering your motorcycle for the first time, as well as renewing your registration, on the DMV website.

“New York is a beautiful place to ride in the spring and summer, and we want to make sure every rider has that opportunity. Renewing your registration online is fast, easy, and convenient,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J. F. Schroeder. “As the weather continues to get warmer, drivers should expect to see more motorcyclists on the road, so I urge everyone to watch for riders and share the road responsibly.”

Motorcycles must be inspected at least once every 12 months at a station DMV has licensed to perform motorcycle safety inspections. Customers should look for a yellow and black sign reading "Official NYS Motorcycle Inspection Station." You can look up registered businesses on the DMV website.

You cannot renew a registration that is suspended or revoked; is expired for more than a year; or if the motorcycle has not been inspected in the past 12 months. If the registration is expired for more than a year, you will have to re-register it at a DMV office or by mail.

To be operated on public roadways, motorcycles must have liability coverage. This applies to motorcycles registered out-of-state as well as to those registered in New York.

Drivers are reminded that they are likely to see an increase in motorcyclists sharing the road. Drivers should watch for and give motorcyclists room, just as they should be increasingly aware of bicyclists and pedestrians who are more commonly out in the warmer months.

Safety Tips for Drivers:

Always allow a motorcyclist the full lane width - never try to share a lane.

Check mirrors and blind spots before entering or exiting a lane of traffic, and at intersections.

Always signal your intentions before changing lanes or merging with traffic.

Allow more following distance - three or four seconds - when behind a motorcycle so the motorcyclist has enough time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.

Never tailgate. In dry conditions, motorcycles can stop more quickly than cars.

Never drive while distracted.

Safety Tips for Motorcyclists:

Avoid riding in poor weather conditions.

Wear brightly colored protective gear and a DOT-compliant helmet.

Use turn signals for every turn or lane change.

Combine hand signals and turn signals to draw more attention to yourself.

Use reflective tape and stickers to increase conspicuity.

Position yourself in the lane where you will be most visible to other drivers.

Never drive while impaired.

To learn more about owning a motorcycle, visit DMV’s motorcycle manual web page: https://dmv.ny.gov/driver-training/motorcycle-manual-motorcycle-licenses-ownership-special-rules.

For motorcycle safety information, visit the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee motorcycle web page: http://www.safeny.ny.gov/mcyc-ndx.htm.