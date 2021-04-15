Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Former Cuyahoga County Corrections Officer Sentenced to Jail

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A former Cuyahoga County corrections officer has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to tampering with records and dereliction of duty related to the death of an inmate, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

Martin Devring, 61, pleaded guilty to the two misdemeanor charges in February and was sentenced in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court today.

“Mr. Devring didn’t cause this man to die, but his actions could have made a difference in life and death,” Yost said. “Corrections officers are the gatekeepers for our jails, and they have an obligation to serve and protect.”

An investigation into the troubled Cuyahoga County jail revealed that in August 2018, Devring failed to conduct required rounds to monitor inmates and ignored a man as he lay dying. Devring then falsified official jail logs to conceal this dereliction of his basic duty.

The Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

Former Cuyahoga County Corrections Officer Sentenced to Jail

