Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,906 in the last 365 days.

Marion County Judge, Wife Sentenced In Hit-And-Run

(MARION, Ohio) —A Marion County Common Pleas Court judge and his wife have been sentenced to two years in prison stemming from a June 2020 hit-and-run that injured a 19-year-old man, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

Judge Jason Warner and Julia Warner were found guilty of complicity to leaving the scene of an accident, a felony of the fourth degree, and complicity to tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Under Ohio Revised Code Section 2961.01, as a convicted felon, Jason Warner will no longer be eligible to serve as a judge.

The crash was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

You just read:

Marion County Judge, Wife Sentenced In Hit-And-Run

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.