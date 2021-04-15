Stephen Varanko III Featured in Article on Why Veterans Should Seek Help When Seeking Jobs

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Varanko III, a leading military/veteran recruiting manager, was recently featured in an article highlighting why veterans could use an extra hand during the job hunting process.

In the news article, the writer explains that many military veterans attempt to search for jobs on their own, without the assistance of a professional. However, receiving expert guidance during this process may help to boost their chances of landing their dream jobs more quickly, which is where experts such as Varanko come in.

According to Varanko, one of the major challenges that veterans face is the stigma that has long been attached to armed forces veterans. Specifically, some employers may fear that hiring veterans means hiring people who suffer from mental illness. However, with the help of a veteran recruiter, veterans can be paired with the perfect employers for them—companies that champion them and honor them for the service that they have provided to the United States.

According to the article, another challenge that veterans face is making a sudden transition from the military world to the civilian world. For some veterans, the differences between the two worlds may seem minor, whereas for others, they may seem stark. However, recruiting managers can help veterans to discover the best places to search for work in the civilian world based on their unique needs. Recruiters can also help them find the right individuals to talk to as well as the right way to navigate the job application and interview process, according to Varanko.

All in all, the recently article emphasizes that a recruiting manager can help veterans to identify their strengths and maximize them to find and claim jobs that best suit them. According to Varanko, a reputable recruiter can help veterans who enjoyed their time in the armed forces to find civilian jobs that they can be just as passionate about long term.