Royalton Barracks/Theft of Auto Parts

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B201167

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson                            

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 04/14/21 at 1:32 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tony's Used Auto, Route 5 N. Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny of auto parts

 

ACCUSED: unknown                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Tony's Used Auto

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Route 5, N. Hartland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date the Vermont State Police responded to Tony's Used Auto for a report of stolen auto parts from vehicles parked on the property.  It was determined that parts from 5 different vehicles had been stolen within the past two days, most probably on the overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday, April 14th.  Police are investigating a string of similar thefts from several towns within Windsor County.  Anyone with information is asked to call the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 with information, or by texting to 274637, or CRIMES.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

