Royalton Barracks/Theft of Auto Parts
CASE#: 21B201167
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/14/21 at 1:32 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tony's Used Auto, Route 5 N. Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny of auto parts
ACCUSED: unknown
VICTIM: Tony's Used Auto
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Route 5, N. Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date the Vermont State Police responded to Tony's Used Auto for a report of stolen auto parts from vehicles parked on the property. It was determined that parts from 5 different vehicles had been stolen within the past two days, most probably on the overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday, April 14th. Police are investigating a string of similar thefts from several towns within Windsor County. Anyone with information is asked to call the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 with information, or by texting to 274637, or CRIMES.
