Royalton Barracks/Theft of Auto Parts

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B201167

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 04/14/21 at 1:32 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tony's Used Auto, Route 5 N. Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny of auto parts

ACCUSED: unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Tony's Used Auto

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Route 5, N. Hartland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date the Vermont State Police responded to Tony's Used Auto for a report of stolen auto parts from vehicles parked on the property. It was determined that parts from 5 different vehicles had been stolen within the past two days, most probably on the overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday, April 14th. Police are investigating a string of similar thefts from several towns within Windsor County. Anyone with information is asked to call the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 with information, or by texting to 274637, or CRIMES.

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.