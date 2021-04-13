Safety improvements coming to US 395/SR 292 intersection near Loon Lake

Beth Bousley, communications, 509-990-1504

Public invited to learn about preliminary plans at April 20 virtual meeting

LOON LAKE – The Washington State Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting to present preliminary plans to install a compact roundabout (PDF 2.7MB) designed to improve safety along US-395 at State Route 292 in Loon Lake. There will also be an online open house April 13 – 30, where the public can review and comment on preliminary plans for safety improvements at any time that best fits their schedule.

During the virtual public meeting, WSDOT staff will discuss how a compact roundabout will address safety concerns at that intersection, and will share preliminary plans, timeline and funding for the project. The compact roundabout is planned to be installed concurrent with a paving project in the summer of 2022.

Intersection safety concerns were highlighted in meetings between WSDOT and the Loon Lake community last year. Funding for a new project was not available at the time, but an opportunity arose early in 2021 when WSDOT determined that building compact roundabouts in rural intersections is the best way to optimize available funds for safety improvements. The US 395/SR 292 intersection was identified as a site for one of the compact roundabouts to be constructed statewide.

Compact roundabouts, including the one planned for US 395/SR 292, are smaller and less expensive than regular roundabouts, with no need for additional pavement or the purchase of right of way, and no disruption to the existing curb. Though small, these roundabouts offer plenty of space for safe navigation, as their design offers larger vehicles the ability to easily drive up on the central island. This aspect is especially helpful for semi-trucks using the compact roundabout.

US 395/SR 292 safety improvements meeting information:

Virtual public meeting

When: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 20

Where: GoToWebinar Virtual Meeting

Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4040253746846060560

Details: Members of the public can participate in the meeting from a laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. Advanced registration is required.

Online open house

When: Tuesday, April 13 – Friday, April 30 (at your convenience)

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/us-395-loon-lake-intersection/

Details: To learn more, submit questions, review preliminary plans and provide comment, please visit the online open house at your convenience between April 15-30.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/

In the Loon Lake area, free WiFi access is available at these locations:

The Coffee Shop, 3944 Highway 292, Loon Lake, WA 99148 Loon Lake Library, 4008 Cedar Street, Loon Lake, WA 99148