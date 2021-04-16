Closing the Gap in Gender in STEAM All Girls S.T.E.A.M./S.T.E.M. Expo Nationwide
We have a plethora of professionals speaking at the event to expand the minds of the students so that they think outside of the box and get exposed to different professions.”DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) will host an All Girls STEAM Expo April 23, 2021 from 3:30 p.m.- 7 p.m. PST, featuring 30+ young women sharing information about their exciting careers in STEAM. NCRF’s STEAM acronym stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Agriculture, Aviation, Aerospace and Math. The event was created to target young ladies 12 to 18 years due to the gender gap in STEAM fields.
All Girls S.T.E.A.M. Expo’s goal is to ignite the curiosity of young students regarding their options in various career paths. Research shows by the time students reach college, women are significantly underrepresented in STEM majors. Only 21% of engineering majors are women and approximately 19% of computer and information science majors are women. Over thirty young STEAM professionals will be on hand virtually to encourage more girls to enter the S.T.E.A.M. fields so by sharing with girls they too can be an inventor, scientist, engineer, or astronomer, no matter their ethnicity or gender.
Girls have fewer role models to inspire their interest in STEAM fields. NCRF’s Director of Operations and STEAM Veronica Kummerfeldt says NCRF is on a mission to change that. “There are even fewer role models of Black women in math and science, says Kummerfeldt. “We have a plethora of professionals speaking at the event to expand the minds of the students so that they think outside of the box and get exposed to different professions,” added Kummerfeldt.
To register please visit: https://hopin.com/events/all-girls-steam-expo
Instructions for connecting to event:
The event will be hosted on a Hopin platform. Students can connect using a laptop, desktop, or tablet device, or even your cell phone.
About the Students Think STEAM Expo
Students Think STEAM EXPO is a program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full service student outreach program in various schools throughout California. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
For additional information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit www.thecollegeexpo.org or call 877-427-4100 or email info@thecollegeexpo.org
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
joni_scotti@hotmail.com
