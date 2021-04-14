Magnite to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 10, 2021

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, will announce its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the market close on Monday, May 10, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) the same day to discuss its financial results and outlook.



Live conference call Toll free number: (844) 875-6911 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (412) 902-6511 (for international callers) Passcode: Ask to join the Magnite conference call Simultaneous audio webcast http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations” Conference call replay Toll Free number: (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) Passcode: 10155277 Webcast link: http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project’s programmatic expertise with Telaria’s leadership in CTV. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats—including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.