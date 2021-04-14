KISS PR Set to Offer Free Press Release Distribution During Ramadan [Muslim Religious Month]

KISS PR Story Newswire announces free press release distribution services to promote small businesses and startups globally, during the month of Ramadan.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Google Certified professional, Qamar Zaman founded KISS PR as a digital PR agency, which assists businesses in gaining media exposure and brand recognition, by initiating PR campaigns and featuring them on major news and media outlets.

KISS PR is pleased to announce its free press release services to small companies all over the world during the month of Ramadan. The focus is to help them grow and compete under intense pressure, turning out to be successful on a global scale by creating huge visibility and directing relevant traffic to their websites.

“My aim is to assist small business owners in promoting their companies into more powerful ones, turning their dream into a reality,” Qamar said. “If the press release is newsworthy and bears enough value, it will also be distributed among our major media and news partners, and on social media platforms.”

Because of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, KISS PR transformed several startups and personal brands into successful businesses with substantial growth and global reach during the year 2020 without costing them a cent. Once again, the KISS PR CEO, Qamar Zaman, has decided to help struggling companies in capturing global visibility during Ramadan. Although the month is special to the Muslim community, the offer is not specific to a particular group of companies/people or region. Any person from anywhere in the world can avail the offer by contacting the KISS PR sales team at prsales@kisspr.com, considering the press release meets the eligibility criteria.

With a team of growth-based marketing professionals and digital public relation experts, KISS PR stands out to be the best solution to all digital marketing needs, assisting business owners in amplifying their brand stories. The company keeps a simple policy; Guaranteed Public Relations - Minus the monthly retainers and long-term contracts! Meaning, you don’t have to worry about monthly subscriptions or feel stuck in protracted commitments. That’s the reason KISS PR has been a preferred choice of hundreds of business owners and corporations for years.

In addition to getting the spotlight that your brand deserves, you can grasp the possibilities that come with influencer marketing offered by KISS PR to build your expertise, authority and trust (E-A-T).



So head out to the KISS PR official website, and get yourself a no-strings-attached, free PR anytime during the month of Ramadan.

How to get free pr? Contact our 24/7 sales desk via prsales@kisspr.com or via live chat on story.kisspr.com





Contact Information:

KISS PR Story Newswire

Agnes Zang

+1-(972)-437-8942

media@kisspr.com



