Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,918 in the last 365 days.

Angi Inc. to Announce Q1 2021 Earnings on May 6th and Host Earnings Video Conference on May 7th

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the close of market trading on Thursday, May 6, 2021, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) will post its first quarter results at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings. On Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT, Angi Inc. and IAC will live stream a joint video conference to answer questions regarding the companies’ respective first quarter results.

The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KlmV924FTka85K2nLgmnZg

About Angi Inc.
Angi Inc. is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of nearly 250,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.

About IAC
IAC builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of Angi Inc., which also includes HomeAdvisor Powered by Angi and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

Contacts:

IAC/Angi Inc./Vimeo Investor Relations
Mark Schneider
(212) 314-7400

Angi Inc. Corporate Communications
Mallory Micetich
(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications
Valerie Combs
(212) 314-7361


Primary Logo

You just read:

Angi Inc. to Announce Q1 2021 Earnings on May 6th and Host Earnings Video Conference on May 7th

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.