Amedisys Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice and personal care, will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market closes on April 28, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on April 29, 2021.

To participate on the conference call, please call a few minutes before 11:00 a.m. ET to either (877) 524-8416 (toll-free) or (412) 902-1028 (toll). A replay of the call will be available through May 29, 2021, by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 (toll) and entering access ID 13718528.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Company website on the Investor Relations section at http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees, in 514 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:
Nick Muscato   Kendra Kimmons
Amedisys, Inc.   Amedisys, Inc.
Investor Relations   Media Relations
855.259.2046   225.299.3720
IR@amedisys.com    Kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com 



