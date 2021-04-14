Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Revenue to Host Free Webinar on Sales Tax Exemptions April 27

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 | 11:33am

NASHVILLE - The Department of Revenue will host a free webinar on sales tax exemptions at 9 am Central time on April 27.

The webinar will cover the following sales tax exemptions:

  • Industrial machinery
  • Research and development
  • Certified green energy facilities
  • Pollution control

This and other webinars the department offers each month give tax practitioners, attorneys, accountants, and others an opportunity to learn more about presented tax topics and ask questions. Anyone who is interested may sign up for a webinar using the link provided below. The recorded sessions and dates for future webinars are also available on Revenue’s website.

You can sign up to participate here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###

 

