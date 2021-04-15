"MY LIFE IN GLUTTONY" TAKES GOLD AT FLORIDA BOOK AWARDS
Author Jeffrey Spear describes his gluttonous obsession with food from one exotic destination to the next. Including 96 crowd-pleasing and easy-to-follow recipes, from the familiar to the esoteric, this book is a gastronomic delight.
Author Jeffrey Spear Celebrates His Life-Long Obsession With Food
Living to eat is no longer an admission of gluttony or a problem with self-control. It has, in fact, become a badge of honor.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The judges for the 2020 Florida Book Awards have recognized cookbook author Jeffrey Spear and his recently released "My Life in Gluttony: A Culinary Adventure" and have bestowed a gold award in the cookbook category for undeniable excellence. It seems Mr. Spear's obsession with food is not his alone.
— Jeffrey Spear
Spear confesses "Living to eat is no longer an admission of gluttony or a problem with self-control. It has, in fact, become a badge of honor." With this in mind, Spear gives readers a glimpse into his lifetime of culinary obsessions sparked by a willingness to eat just about anything and a job that takes him to some remarkable destinations around the world.
There are 19 chapters, each detailing Spear's transformative culinary experiences in a variety of destinations around the world, many of which stray well off the beaten path. Spear delights us with his encounter with Char Grilled Mouse in Malawi, Herring Wearing a Fur Coat in Russia, and Bunny Chow in South Africa. He also describes indelible gastronomic experiences that took place considerably closer to home, including Sfrappole (an Italian pastry) in New York's Little Italy, Tots with the Lot (tater tots smothered by loads of cheesy goodness) in Washington DC, Salsa Conmemorativo tequila during his college years in Tucson, and Coddies (iconic cod fish cakes) from Maryland.
Starting from his childhood home in Baltimore, Maryland to exotic destinations around the world including Ghana, Lebanon, Serbia, Hawaii, Paris, Russia, Montenegro, Buenos Aires, Malawi, and more, Spear describes the foods that have made indelible impressions. Including 96 crowd-pleasing
and easy-to-follow recipes, from the familiar to the esoteric, this book is a gastronomic delight.
"My Life in Gluttony: A Culinary Adventure" is available nationwide on Amazon.com
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeffrey Spear is an accomplished visual artist, graphic designer, cookbook author, food stylist, television personality, journalist, and cook. He is also a globally recognized food marketing consultant working with growers, manufacturers, chefs, and restaurateurs on every continent except Antarctica; helping them develop and introduce a wide variety of ingredients and brands to buyers around the world. Along the way, he also writes about food for a variety of trade and consumer magazines and online publications.
It goes without saying that Spear is exceptionally well travelled. He has enjoyed countless exotic and intriguing culinary encounters, most recently in Palestine, Malawi and the country of Georgia. He derives his greatest pleasures from everything and anything associated with food. Whether he's eating, writing, or talking about it, wandering the aisles in a grocery stores, or preparing lavish dinner parties, food is his idea of a really good time.
"My Life in Gluttony: A Culinary Adventure" is his third and most ambitious cookbook preceded by The First Coast Heritage Cookbook and Yum! Tasty Recipes from Culinary Greats.
When not engaged with food, Jeffrey can be found relaxing on the sand, reading a good book, swimming in the surf, watching the passing wildlife, and enjoying the sun in his hometown of Jacksonville Beach.
