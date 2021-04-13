When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 13, 2021 FDA Publish Date: April 14, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Snack Food Item Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product may contain undeclared milk Company Name: Snak King Corporation Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips

Company Announcement

Snak King Corporation of City of Industry, CA is voluntarily recalling 9 ounce packages of “Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips” with a sell by date of 08/09/21 and 08/10/21 due to a potential of an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled products were sold Trader Joe’s retail stores in the following states; AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, DC, DE, ID, KS, LA, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA.

The product comes in a 9 ounce flexible package. The Sell By dates are located on the front of the bag on the upper right-hand side. The affected products are listed below:

Product Name Sell By Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Tortilla Chips, 9 ounce 08/09/21 Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Tortilla Chips, 9 ounce 08/10/21

There have been no reports of illness.

Consumers who have purchased 9 ounce packages of Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips with the “Sell By” dates in question are urged to not eat the product and return it to place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00PM Pacific at 626-363-7711.

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.