Attorney General Moody Highlights Millions Recovered Through Seniors vs. Crime

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As COVID-19 rapidly spread across the world, criminals doubled down on efforts to target seniors—but that didn’t deter Seniors vs. Crime volunteers. Not only did they help protect their fellow seniors who had been victimized, they also provided thousands of Floridians with the tools needed to avoid scams—all at no cost to seniors. While this latest report is promising, our work protecting Florida’s seniors is far from over. I remain as dedicated as ever to protecting older Floridians from exploitation which is why I am working with Senator Danny Burgess and Representative Colleen Burton on legislation to strengthen senior protection in Florida.”

Attorney General Moody will hold a news conference at the Collier County Sheriff’s Office tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the new report and continued efforts to protect Florida’s 5 million seniors from fraud and exploitation.

The Seniors vs. Crime Project was founded in 1989 with the mission to help prevent crime and fraud, aid consumers in resolving disputes and assist the Florida Attorney General’s Office with its mission through the work of Florida senior volunteers—referred to as Senior Sleuths by Seniors vs. Crime.

Since Attorney General Moody took office, Seniors vs. Crime has helped recover, refund and save more than $3.4 million for older Floridians. The 2020 Seniors vs. Crime Annual Report showed historical achievements, such as: