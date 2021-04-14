CPI Aerostructures Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- EDGEWOOD, N.Y. , April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Friday, April 16, 2021. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time that will also be broadcast live over the Internet.



What: CPI Aerostructures Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call When: Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time Where: Via phone by dialing +1-844-378-6486 (U.S. toll free) or +1-412-542-4181 (international dialers) or via live webcast.

The live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed via the ‘Investors’ section of the CPI Aero website. Webcast participants should also access the live stream approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an audio replay will be available on the CPI Aero website within an hour of the conclusion of the live call.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Form 10-Q for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

