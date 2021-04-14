TELUS connects the communities of Chaudière-Appalaches to TELUS PureFibre and 5G networks

/EIN News/ -- Families and businesses will have direct access to PureFibre, using the fastest and most reliable Internet technology in the world



5G mobile service will be deployed in nearly 25 communities

SAINTE-MARIE-DE-BEAUCE, Quebec, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS and the governments of Quebec and Canada are investing nearly $30 million in the Chaudière-Appalaches region to deploy PureFibre network to more than 20,000 additional families and businesses in nearly 35 communities. By September 2022, 99 per cent of the region’s families and businesses located in the territory served by TELUS will enjoy a direct connection to lightning-fast fibre optics, the world’s fastest and most reliable Internet technology. In addition, TELUS is continuing the deployment of 5G technology in nearly 25 municipalities in the region, which will bridge the digital divide; drive innovation in businesses and grass-roots charities; and support the health, agriculture, and education sectors.

“Our 350 team members and retailers in the Chaudière-Appalaches region are committed to actively continuing the deployment of our networks across Quebec, and to driving the economic recovery of our regions with the governments of Quebec and Canada,” says Marie-Christine D’Amours, Vice-President of TELUS, Consumer Solutions and Customer Experience for Quebec. “To date, 93 per cent of businesses and families in the area we serve have access to our PureFibre network, and we continue to invest jointly with the governments so that we will reach 99 per cent of homes by September 2022. The pandemic has emphasized how critical fast and reliable connectivity is for people to stay in touch with their loved ones, consult health care professionals remotely, and continue their studies and professional activities online. We’re also especially proud to deploy our 5G technology in both large urban centres and remote communities, so that Quebec residents can enjoy the full potential of this technological revolution no matter where they live. As 5G technology evolves, it will make our cities smarter and greener, transform agriculture, improve health care, and accelerate the potential of smart homes and autonomous vehicles.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that it has never been more important to connect all Quebecers to high speed Internet. That’s why our government is investing to connect homes and businesses in Chaudière-Appalaches by the fall of 2022. We will continue to invest and work in partnership with Quebec until every home and business has access to the high speed internet they need," Joël Lightbound, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert.

“High-speed Internet access is a necessity in all of Quebec’s regions. To promote regional development, we need high-quality services that foster the vitality of our communities. The government’s commitment is clear: we’re going to connect every home by the end of our first term,” said Marie-Eve Proulx, minister for Regional Economic Development, minister responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches region, and Côte-du-Sud MNA.

Highlights

Deploying the TELUS PureFibre network to 99 per cent of families and businesses in the Chaudière-Appalaches area served by TELUS to the following communities: Bellechasse: La Durantaye, Notre-Dame-Auxiliatrice-de-Buckland, Saint-Charles-de-Bellechasse, Saint-Damien-de-Buckland, Saint-Henri, Saint-Lazare-de-Bellechasse, Saint-Nazaire-de-Dorchester, Saint-Nérée-de-Bellechasse, Saint-Vallier and Saint-Léon-de-Standon Lotbinière: Dosquet, Lotbinière, Saint-Agapit, Saint-Édouard-de-Lotbinière, Saint-Narcisse-de-Beaurivage, Sainte-Croix, Val-Alain, Saint-Gilles and Leclercville Nouvelle-Beauce: Frampton, Saint-Bernard, Sainte-Hénédine, Vallée-Jonction, Saint-Isidore, Sainte-Marguerite, Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, Saints-Anges, Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce and Vallée-Jonction L’Islet: Cap-Saint-Ignace Robert-Cliche: Saint-Joseph-des-Érables Beauce-Sartigan: Saint-Côme-Linière





to 99 per cent of families and businesses in the Chaudière-Appalaches area served by TELUS to the following communities: Bringing the TELUS 5G network , utilizing our current spectrum holdings, to approximately 25 additional communities including in Lévis and in the RCMs (Regional county municipalities) of Bellechasse, L’Islet, Lotbinière, Montmagny and Nouvelle-Beauce, giving users access to lightning-fast download speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps. TELUS has also submitted various projects to the CRTC and its Broadband Fund program to add new telecommunications sites in the L’Islet and Montmagny RCMs, including between Saint-Paul and Saint-Fabien-de-Panet, and along Route 204 between Saint-Pamphile and Saint-Adalbert. The TELUS 4G LTE network, rated the fastest mobile network in Canada by Seattle-based Ookla , already covers more than 90 per cent of homes in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.





, utilizing our current spectrum holdings, to approximately 25 additional communities including in Lévis and in the RCMs (Regional county municipalities) of Bellechasse, L’Islet, Lotbinière, Montmagny and Nouvelle-Beauce, giving users access to lightning-fast download speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps. TELUS has also submitted various projects to the CRTC and its Broadband Fund program to add new telecommunications sites in the L’Islet and Montmagny RCMs, including between Saint-Paul and Saint-Fabien-de-Panet, and along Route 204 between Saint-Pamphile and Saint-Adalbert. The TELUS 4G LTE network, , already covers more than 90 per cent of homes in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. Supporting local organizations, vulnerable families and young people in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. Since 2000, TELUS and its active and retired team members volunteered over 50,000 hours and contributed more than $900,000 to local organizations, including the Centre de pédiatrie sociale de Lévis, the Maison de la famille Rive-Sud, and Moisson Beauce.



Over the last two decades, TELUS has invested nearly $30 billion in Quebec’s economy, notably in infrastructure, spectrum licences, and operations to improve the coverage, speed and reliability of its world-class networks, with a special focus on serving remote communities. This spend includes an investment of $300 million since 2013 to deploy our PureFibre network in Quebec regions with $72 million in support from the federal and provincial governments. As part of the Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed program, the provincial and federal governments have granted TELUS $26 million to help deploy high-speed Internet to nearly 5,000 households. TELUS is making a major additional investment to connect 20,000 additional families and businesses to the PureFibre network by September 2022, covering nearly the entire premises in the greater Quebec City area, Chaudière-Appalaches, Eastern Quebec, and the Mauricie region.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our long-standing commitment to putting customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the sectors of technology, gaming, ecommerce/FinTech, communications/media, health care and travel/hospitality. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and our retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com and follow us on Twitter (@TELUSnews) and on Instagram (@Darren_Entwistle).

For more information, please contact:

Jacinthe Beaulieu

TELUS Media Relations

418-318-6102

jacinthe.beaulieu@telus.com