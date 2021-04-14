Announcing U.S. Department of Homeland Security Agreement with WhiteFox
EINPresswire.com/ -- WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc. has joined a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate. The effort involves performance testing of the DroneFox technology, an omnidirectional drone detection, identification, and mitigation system. DroneFox is used by critical infrastructure and public gathering security teams around the world to detect and track drones. They typically see with 3-meter level accuracy at a nominal range of 5km and at distances up to 15 km away. Knowing the number of drones operating within that bubble of protection, DroneFox then enables authorities to assess the threat level of each drone, including the drone and pilot’s location and movement in real-time – a massive advantage in a world quickly experiencing a rise in both friendly and rogue drone activity.
“As leaders in counter-drone technology, we are thrilled to work with the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate to support the agency and its partners. Our innovative technology is transforming airspace security, and we are grateful to be working with the DHS to further advancements in the industry,” says WhiteFox CEO Luke Fox.
About WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc.: Headquartered in California, WhiteFox’s mission is to keep the sky open for responsible pilots by creating solutions that advance drone technology for a better world. As a global leader in pioneering the safe integration of drones into society and offering worldwide drone airspace security solutions, WhiteFox is securing trusted autonomy through transparency and accountability in our skies.
