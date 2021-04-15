LeTip Congratulates First Franchisee’s One-Year Anniversary in Long Island
We at LeTip want to congratulate him on his success in growing his franchise territory and can’t wait to see what the future holds for him and his chapters.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeTip International, Inc (LeTip), the world's largest privately-owned professional business referral network, recently celebrated the one year anniversary of the company’s first franchise owner, Clifford Pfleger. As the Regional Director of LeTip of Suffolk County, Long Island, Pfleger opened four chapters and grew his membership base by more than 500 business owners to successfully oversee three of the largest chapters in the country. He plans to continue this success over the next five years and double the membership base in his territory.
— Kim Marie Branch-Pettid, CEO & Owner of LeTip
“Cliff has been a LeTip member since 2008 in the Security Systems business category, so he knows firsthand how the LeTip model generates business referrals,” said Kim Marie Branch-Pettid, CEO & Owner of LeTip. “As a successful franchisee, he is constantly bringing new tips and customers to business owners in his territory and across the U.S. We at LeTip want to congratulate him on his success in growing his franchise territory and can’t wait to see what the future holds for him and his chapters.”
LeTip’s business model allows prospective franchise owners, such as Pfleger, to operate their own turnkey business in their exclusive territory. All invoicing is done within LeTipWired, a proprietary system that processes standard emails with automation, allowing franchisees to focus on networking to grow their business and create successful chapters. With a complete reporting system embedded, franchisees can manage the accounting side of the business easily and accurately with the help of LeTip World Franchise’s back-office team.
“Looking back on this past year, I’m so thankful for all the support from Kim Marie and her team that helped me take that first step to become a franchise owner with LeTip,” said Pfleger. “I learned early on in my career that relationships are at the core of a profitable business, and now I get to help small business owners across Long Island reach their highest level of success through the creation and management of LeTip chapters.”
LeTip is open to those working in virtually every industry, including home services and real estate, banking and finance, health and medicine, insurance, travel, fitness, business services, legal, public relations, event planning, creative services, technology, and more. Only one representative of any given profession is accepted into a chapter, and members are chosen for their occupational expertise.
LeTip is currently offering exclusive franchise territories across the United States. Request more information at www.letipworld.com to follow up on a specific city or state.
