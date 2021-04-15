"just DON it!" A National Anti-COVID-19 Face Mask Slogan and Campaign - to Help Protect America, is Launched

just DON it! Front imprinted mask just DON it! Side imprinted mask STOP IT Side imprinted mask

Salvatore P. DeRicco, DDS, the founder of A+ Oral Hygiene LLC, launches the “just DON it!” face mask campaign, in an effort to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

OUR masks protect our neighbors, MORE than they protect OURSELVES; encouraging mask wear amongst our neighbors - with the inspirational slogan ‘just DON it!’, behooves us, for our OWN protection!” — Salvatore P. DeRicco, DDS

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more and more of America re-opens, it becomes critical that we not relax our efforts to prevent COVID-19 transmission, and Dr. Salvatore DeRicco is launching a motivational campaign to encourage that. “We have all learned a LOT during this pandemic, and one of the most critical things we know is that OUR masks protect our neighbors, MORE than they protect OURSELVES; therefore, encouraging mask wear amongst our neighbors, with the inspirational slogan ‘just DON it!’, behooves us, for our OWN protection!” explained Dr. DeRicco.

Dr. DeRicco holds many patents and trademarks – primarily for preventive, specialized oral care brushes, and he recently launched The WUNDERBRUSH for GUMS – the first brush engineered specifically for gums, which was also COVID-19-inspired – most significantly by the report that gum disease was found to increase the fatality of COVID-19 infection, by 9 times over the rate for individuals without gum disease.

“Although I conceived of The WUNDERBRUSH for GUMS about a year before the pandemic, the research linking gum disease to COVID-19 infection inspired me to expedite its production, in an effort to improve health and save lives” reports Dr. DeRicco; “and, since dental patients are one of the few groups of people who are unable to wear masks, for obvious reasons, it places dental professionals amongst the most obvious and susceptible targets, for COVID-19 exposure, and mandates our need for high-level PPE.” This, in turn inspired Dr. DeRicco to enter the PPE arena, as a logical progression from oral care.

“As more and more of America re-opens, in the face of COVID-19 and its variants, masks remain one of the few protections we have available to us, to prevent further infections and, potentially, organ damage and long-lasting symptoms and to save lives; I sincerely hope that prevention will prevail over infection, in an effort to return to normalcy!”, explained Dr. DeRicco.

“just DON it!” face masks can be ordered on https://www.indiegogo.com

