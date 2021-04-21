Sport enthusiast Harvey Shapiro recently launched a Boston-themed sport blog site, and it has already drawn traffic

Sport enthusiast Harvey Shapiro recently launched a Boston-themed sport blog site, and it has already drawn significant web traffic since its release

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvey Shapiro, Sport Expert, Launches Boston-Themed Sport Blog Website

Sport fanatics can now access a new Boston-themed sport blog site created by industry aficionado Harvey Shapiro. The brand-new site has already garnered higher-than-expected rankings since its Spring 2021 release, according to Shapiro.

Given the successful launch of the new blog site, Shapiro said he looks forward to continuing to produce cutting-edge content on Boston’s sport teams in the coming months. Shapiro, who currently resides in Los Angeles, once lived in Boston and thus remains an avid Boston sport fan. He said his new website is his way of following Boston’s professional sport teams and sharing his passion for these teams with the masses.

The blog site offers the latest news, expert insights, and historical facts surrounding the city’s professional baseball team, basketball team, and football team. For instance, through the site, readers will discover that the basketball team has earned 17 titles while playing in the nation’s basketball association. As a result, it remains one of the most successful franchises in the history of sports and is, in fact, viewed as a sport dynasty today, according to Shapiro. The basketball team also stands out for being among the oldest teams in the nation.

The new website additionally offers a rundown on the most exemplary players on Boston’s many sport teams, including both past and present players. Through the site, readers can expect to learn about these players’ as well as their coaches’ most noteworthy contributions in their respective sports.

All in all, Harvey Shapiro said that his goal with the new site is to provide Boston sport fans with a helpful place to continue the conversation about their favorite sport teams. He said he also hopes that more people will develop a new passion for the city’s teams and thus join Boston’s already-robust fan base in the sport seasons ahead.