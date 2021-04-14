Jamf Parent and Jamf Teacher Updates to Empower Remote, Hybrid and In-Person Learning

New Capabilities Empower Both Teachers and Parents with Management Control Over All School-Issued Apple Devices

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, recently announced exciting new functionality aimed at supporting teachers, parents and students. After a year of attending and teaching remote and hybrid classrooms, students and teachers across the globe learned technology was an essential part of education, regardless of the location of students and teachers. As many classrooms move to a hybrid model, the devices deployed to students and teachers in 2020 will continue to be put to use. That is why Jamf is continuing to innovate to the Jamf Parent and Jamf Teacher apps.



Jamf Teacher App brings class management to Macs for Jamf School - The Jamf Teacher app has historically focused on the management of iOS and iPadOS devices. With the new update, Jamf is extending key capabilities of Jamf Teacher to Macs, ensuring that teachers can enhance remote classes and keep students focused on learning, regardless of device type. Now there is an easy way to bring classroom management to student Macs, both M1 and intel-based, and IT admins have the ability to streamline their school’s entire Apple ecosystem. Jamf is thrilled to offer schools, teachers, and IT admins these key capabilities to enhance remote, hybrid and in-person learning as students continue to use their school-issued Apple devices in the classroom. This new capability for Jamf Teacher for Jamf School to Macs will be available for download in the App Store soon.

Jamf Parent Android App for Jamf Pro and Jamf School - In an effort to improve educational equity, Jamf now empowers even more parents to become active partners in their students learning by offering an Android version of the Jamf Parent app for both Jamf School and Jamf Pro. Parents using Android devices now have the opportunity for control and oversight into their students’ school-issued Apple devices to monitor student safety and access to online content.

This new feature is available thanks to Jamf Nation users identifying this gap between students using school-issued Apple devices and parents using their personal Android devices at home. The Jamf Parent app is available for download today in the Google Play store.

“COVID-19 awakened the world to the importance of tech devices in the hands of students and how these devices can overcome equity barriers that were prevalent even before COVID. As classrooms open again, these devices will remain in use,” said Sam Johnson, Chief Customer Officer, Jamf. “It's important for parents to have the ability to manage their child’s school issued device to help focus learning by restricting apps, websites, social media, and device functionality. Extending the capability of the Jamf Parent App for all parents, increases parental engagement, online safety and social and emotional welling of students as schools work with parents toward shared goals.”

