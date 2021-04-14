Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,906 in the last 365 days.

Proactive news headlines including Kenorland Minerals, DGTL Holdings, PlantX Life and Tetra Bio-Pharma

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Kenorland Minerals Ltd (CVE:KLD) (FSE:3WQ0) and partner Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada increases Frotet exploration budget to C$6.6M
  • Medallion Resources Ltd (CVE:MDL) (OTCQB:MLLOF) (FRA:MRDN) completes diagnostic testing in Australia to extract rare earth elements from mineral sand monazite
  • Candelaria Mining Corp. (CVE:CAND) enters into agreement for “best efforts” private placement basis of up to $25 million worth of units
  • DGTL Holdings Inc (CVE:DGTL) (OTCQB:DGTHF) (FRA:A2QB0L) says Hashoff subsidiary inks service partnership with Wideout to support its account management team
  • PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) adds refrigerated and frozen foods to its online grocery offerings
  • Pacton Gold Inc (CVE:PAC) (OTCPINK:PACXF) (FRA:2NKN) outlines exploration plans for the year at its Sidace and Red Lake gold projects
  • District Metals Corp (CVE:DMX) (OTCMKTS:MKVNF) (FSE:DFPP) sends drill core samples from Tomtebo Property in Sweden for analysis and hires technical advisor
  • GGX Gold Corp. (CVE:GGX) (OTCQB:GGXXF) (FRA:3SR2) appoints Sebastien Ah Fat as its vice president exploration
  • TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTC:TECXF) (FRA:C0B1) says portfolio cryptocurrency exchange company Calyxt sees major Q1 revenue and transaction growth
  • Viscount Mining Corp (CVE:VML) (OTCQB:VLMGF) says 2021 work program in full swing at Cherry Creek Project in Nevada
  • Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG) (OTCQB:GTAGF) seeing positive results from exploration at its flagship San Diego silver project in Mexico
  • Nomad Royalty Company Company Ltd (TSE:NSR) (OTCQX:NSRXF) (FRA:IRLB) delivers record 5,575 gold equivalent ounces in 1Q from its portfolio of assets
  • African Gold Group Inc (CVE:AGG) initiates updated feasibility study of flagship Kobada Project in Mali to incorporate sulphides
  • FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) sees record 1Q betting volume of C$28.3M as McBookie sales surge
  • Predictmedix Inc (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) wins lucrative two-year contract with Flow Alkaline Spring Water for North America
  • O3 Mining Inc (CVE:OIII) (OTCQX:OIIIF) sells its Kinebik Gold Project located in northern Quebec to Tri Origin Exploration
  • Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) (CSE:LXX) says DehyrdaTECH CBD client's product featured in New Hope Network best of 2020 list
  • Mandalay Resources Corporation (TSE:MND) (OTCQB:MNDJF) (FRA:R7X2) says 1Q production figures mark the third consecutive quarter of increased production
  • Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd (CSE:HEAT) (OTCMKTS:HLRTF) (FRA:7HIA.F)signs 5-year technology collaboration agreement with German engineering leader Systematec
  • Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (FRA:G3U) reiterates its 2021 production guidance following results from its Brazil and Mexico operations
  • Empower Clinics Inc’s (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) KAI Lab gets repeat coronavirus test order worth more than C$750,000 from film/TV production
  • Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) subsidiary CannaCure wins amended sales license for sale of dried cannabis products
  • WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FRA:4WE) appoints former Tilray Canada executive Beth Carreon as CFO
  • The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF)announces launch of nūance CBD bath bombs
  • Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) advances REDUVO cannabinoid soft gel capsules new drug submission file in Canada
  • Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) inks Proof of Concept agreement with Suresite, representing its entry into the UK’s retail energy sectors
  • Valeo Pharma Inc (CSE:VPH) launches non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000 unsecured non-convertible debentures units at a price of $1,000
  • Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) (OTCPINK:TKRFF) (FRA:TLD) intersects high-grade tin at the Ayawilca project in Peru
  • BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) announces release of the PURE EP Software Version 4
  • Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) releases Loyalty Software Development Kit on GitHub to support the issuance of PhunToken by third-party mobile applications
  • Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) (FRA:B003) says its lab received to-date more than 350,000 coronavirus testing samples for processing

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Proactive news headlines including Kenorland Minerals, DGTL Holdings, PlantX Life and Tetra Bio-Pharma

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.