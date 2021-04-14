Proactive news headlines including Kenorland Minerals, DGTL Holdings, PlantX Life and Tetra Bio-Pharma

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Kenorland Minerals Ltd (CVE:KLD) (FSE:3WQ0) and partner Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada increases Frotet exploration budget to C$6.6M

Medallion Resources Ltd (CVE:MDL) (OTCQB:MLLOF) (FRA:MRDN) completes diagnostic testing in Australia to extract rare earth elements from mineral sand monazite

Candelaria Mining Corp. (CVE:CAND) enters into agreement for “best efforts” private placement basis of up to $25 million worth of units

DGTL Holdings Inc (CVE:DGTL) (OTCQB:DGTHF) (FRA:A2QB0L) says Hashoff subsidiary inks service partnership with Wideout to support its account management team

PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) adds refrigerated and frozen foods to its online grocery offerings

Pacton Gold Inc (CVE:PAC) (OTCPINK:PACXF) (FRA:2NKN) outlines exploration plans for the year at its Sidace and Red Lake gold projects

District Metals Corp (CVE:DMX) (OTCMKTS:MKVNF) (FSE:DFPP) sends drill core samples from Tomtebo Property in Sweden for analysis and hires technical advisor

GGX Gold Corp. (CVE:GGX) (OTCQB:GGXXF) (FRA:3SR2) appoints Sebastien Ah Fat as its vice president exploration

TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTC:TECXF) (FRA:C0B1) says portfolio cryptocurrency exchange company Calyxt sees major Q1 revenue and transaction growth

Viscount Mining Corp (CVE:VML) (OTCQB:VLMGF) says 2021 work program in full swing at Cherry Creek Project in Nevada

Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG) (OTCQB:GTAGF) seeing positive results from exploration at its flagship San Diego silver project in Mexico

Nomad Royalty Company Company Ltd (TSE:NSR) (OTCQX:NSRXF) (FRA:IRLB) delivers record 5,575 gold equivalent ounces in 1Q from its portfolio of assets

African Gold Group Inc (CVE:AGG) initiates updated feasibility study of flagship Kobada Project in Mali to incorporate sulphides

FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) sees record 1Q betting volume of C$28.3M as McBookie sales surge

Predictmedix Inc (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) wins lucrative two-year contract with Flow Alkaline Spring Water for North America

O3 Mining Inc (CVE:OIII) (OTCQX:OIIIF) sells its Kinebik Gold Project located in northern Quebec to Tri Origin Exploration

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) (CSE:LXX) says DehyrdaTECH CBD client's product featured in New Hope Network best of 2020 list

Mandalay Resources Corporation (TSE:MND) (OTCQB:MNDJF) (FRA:R7X2) says 1Q production figures mark the third consecutive quarter of increased production

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd (CSE:HEAT) (OTCMKTS:HLRTF) (FRA:7HIA.F)signs 5-year technology collaboration agreement with German engineering leader Systematec

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (FRA:G3U) reiterates its 2021 production guidance following results from its Brazil and Mexico operations

Empower Clinics Inc’s (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) KAI Lab gets repeat coronavirus test order worth more than C$750,000 from film/TV production

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) subsidiary CannaCure wins amended sales license for sale of dried cannabis products

WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FRA:4WE) appoints former Tilray Canada executive Beth Carreon as CFO

The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF)announces launch of nūance CBD bath bombs



Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) advances REDUVO cannabinoid soft gel capsules new drug submission file in Canada

Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) inks Proof of Concept agreement with Suresite, representing its entry into the UK’s retail energy sectors

Valeo Pharma Inc (CSE:VPH) launches non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000 unsecured non-convertible debentures units at a price of $1,000

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) (OTCPINK:TKRFF) (FRA:TLD) intersects high-grade tin at the Ayawilca project in Peru

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) announces release of the PURE EP Software Version 4

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) releases Loyalty Software Development Kit on GitHub to support the issuance of PhunToken by third-party mobile applications

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) (FRA:B003) says its lab received to-date more than 350,000 coronavirus testing samples for processing

