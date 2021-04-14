New York Festivals Advertising Awards Announces 2021 Financial Executive Jury
Advertising Leaders and Industry Experts from 4 Continents Will Judge Financial Entries: 2021 Advertising Deadline Extended Until April 23rdNEW YORK, NEW YORK , USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® Advertising Awards has announced the 11-member Financial Executive Jury.
New York Festivals Executive Jury of respected advertising experts and industry leaders are recruited from both prominent agencies and from the financial sector. The panel will gather virtually to judge entries submitted into NYF’s Advertising Awards financial categories. Their professional expertise and knowledge of both the creative process combined with experience within financial services provides them with the perspective to select trophy-winning work with deliberate care.
“NYF is all about celebrating the work, and I am thrilled that these innovators from the financial advertising sphere will judge this year’s financial entries,” said Scott Rose, Executive Director of the New York Festivals Advertising Awards. “Financial advertising not only informs consumers to the value of a financial product but engages their trust of the brand, and this jury’s brilliant reputation will ensure that the most creative leading-edge financial work of the year will be awarded.”
2021 Financial Executive Jury
• Andrew Carlson, Chief Experience Officer, Organic USA
• Daniel da Hora, Chief Creative Officer, DH, LO Creative Boutique Brazil
• Kim Davies, Associate Creative Director, Publicis New York USA
• Deniz Ergin, Creative Director, Concept Turkey
• Christine Fischer, Head of Design in Vanguard’s Participant Strategy Experience Division, Vanguard USA
• Josh Greenspan, Executive Creative Director, StrawberryFrog USA
• Liz Krewson, VP, Communications Manager, Bank of America USA
• Rich Latour, Global Head of Content, Blackrock USA
• Patrycja Lukjanow, Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi Poland
• Sam Sterling, Chief Strategy Officer, AKQA Japan
• Alfred Wee, Creative Director, McCann Worldgroup Singapore
The 2021 Financial Executive Jury will select award winners from the shortlisted entries determined by New York Festivals online Grand Jury. Financial entries into the 2021 NYF Advertising Awards competition will be judged by the 400+ members of NYF’s Grand Jury and the esteemed Financial Executive Jury.
The deadline to enter the 2021 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 23rd. For more information on categories, rules and regulations or to review the 2021 entry guide visit: www.nyfadvertising.com. To enter this year’s competition, visit: www.nyfadvertising.com.
About New York Festivals:
New York Festivals®
Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957
Advertising Awards
AME Awards ®
Bowery Awards
Global Awards®
Radio Awards
TV & Film Awards
Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com.
Gayle Seminara Mandel
New York Festivals
