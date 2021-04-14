New Highly Anticipated Book Promises to Help Top Executives Transform Leadership from the Top Down
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of Chief Executive Team: The Transformation of Leadership, by veteran CEO and international speaker Ricardo J. Vargas.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2Qsoztd
Chief Executive Team applies Ricardo’s advisory work with CEOs and executive teams worldwide and is all about unconventional effectiveness.
“Improvement is even more critical during a crisis like the one we are facing now,” Says Vargas. “Crisis means you have less time and fewer resources to recover from bad decisions. During a crisis, you must make better decisions faster. You are in a zero-tolerance zone. You have no margin for error. A Chief Executive Team allows you to make faster and better decisions. This translates into better strategy and more effective execution, producing more results.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Ricardo J. Vargas has a track record of over 25 years of international consultancy, training, coaching and public speaking projects. He managed hundreds of change management and leadership development projects in three continents, with some of his clients having been awarded for projects he led. For over 10 years he was one of the top five consultants of the biggest European training company. He is the only person in the world with the three globally recognized professional certifications: Certified Management Consultant, Professional Certified Coach, and Certified Speaking Professional (CMC®, PCC®, CSP®).
Ricardo has been a published author since age 15 and has five business books published internationally. He has international management and entrepreneurship experience, training over 90 international management consultants. He was awarded Consultant of the Year in Portugal. With his degree in Psychology, an accredited expertise in Work and Organizational Psychology, an advanced expertise in Psychological Coaching, and a Masters in Systemic Family Therapy, he is an expert in leadership, change management, and company culture, using methodologies that range from therapy to systems thinking. He follows an evidence-based practice and contributes to science as a researcher in leadership. You can work with him as a personal advisor to develop your executive team.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/2Qsoztd to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, visit www.chief-executive.team
Contact Info:
Ricardo J. Vargas
www.chief-executive.team
Malia Sexton
