California Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Skilled Trades Worker with Mesothelioma in California to Focus on Compensation and To Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For Top Results-They May Exceed $1,000,000

"If you are a skilled trades worker in California who has mesothelioma or their family--please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If you are a skilled trades worker in California who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their immediate family--please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for serious conversation about financial compensation, what is involved, as well as what your financial claim might be worth. Frequently a mesothelioma compensation claim-for a skilled trades worker such as an electrician, plumber, mechanic, welder, or machinist in California might be in the millions of dollars-as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always more than happy to discuss.

"Financial compensation for a person with mesothelioma is based upon how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. For a skilled trades worker with mesothelioma their exposure to asbestos probably occurred over decades in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s or early 1980s. The typical person with mesothelioma in the United States is about 72 years old. If the person we have just described sounds like your husband and or dad, and their mesothelioma diagnosis has just been confirmed-please call-attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys-and he is an amazing resource." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these three hospitals:

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/

* Stanford Cancer Institute: https://cancer.stanford.edu/

he California Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide unsurpassed service that is available to any diagnosed victim in California including communities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Riverside, Fresno, Sacramento, Oceanside, Palm Springs, Riverside, or Eureka. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos In California include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer happen to over a thousand people each year in California.

www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.