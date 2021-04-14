Numi Health Expands Airport Testing Operations and Launches Pop-Up Clinics at Select Pharmacies

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numi Health Inc. (“Numi”), Canada’s premier mobile medical service, is pleased to announce the company has expanded its COVID-19 testing services, with a full-time presence at Calgary and Edmonton International airports and now pop-up clinics at select Calgary pharmacies. Numi’s pop-up clinics broaden access to rapid, reliable and convenient COVID-19 testing, providing the public with an additional healthcare option without compromising quality.



The expanded airport operations build on Numi’s successful airport screening programs where the company has already tested thousands of individuals flying with KLM, Air Canada, WestJet, Swoop, American, Delta and United Airlines.

In Calgary, Numi has added capacity at its airport clinic, located in the International Departures area, and is currently operating seven days a week. Numi is also the official testing partner of Edmonton International Airport, where it offers screening for employees and travelers.

“Improving access to COVID-19 testing is key to protecting public health during the pandemic,” says Peter Verburg, Founder and CEO of Numi. “Our mobile solution provides testing to people in their homes, hotels and offices. But demand for our services continues to grow. Running pop-up clinics at the airports and now select pharmacies allows us to help more people. Our goal is to ensure that testing services are as efficient and accessible as possible to those in need.”

Numi’s pop-up clinics will be available on select days at limited Guardian pharmacies across Calgary. Available services include Rapid PCR testing and point-of-care Antigen testing for a fee, providing fast and convenient test options for asymptomatic individuals.

As COVID-19 variant cases continue to climb, access to testing plays a critical role in protecting the public and the healthcare system. With its patient-centric approach, Numi’s team of highly qualified healthcare practitioners will work with pharmacist partners to conduct best-in-class testing to help stop the spread.

“As we enter a third wave of COVID-19 infections, we are experiencing a surge in demand for testing services,” says Ali Oonwala, Vice President, Operations of NuAid Pharmacy Inc., which operates several Guardian Pharmacies. “Pharmacists are on the front line providing convenient, community-level healthcare services and advice, and take our role in suppressing rising COVID-19 cases seriously. We look forward to partnering with Numi to keep more Calgarians safe during this critical time.”

Numi is the first vertically-integrated digital health company in Canada that allows patients to order mobile lab tests, flu shots, vaccines and more using a consumer app, available on the App Store and Google Play. Numi’s full stack health solution also includes a secure Web portal for booking tests at one of its airport or pharmacy pop-up clinics. Numi currently delivers services in Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg with plans for continued expansion throughout Canada.

For more information about Numi’s COVID-19 testing services and locations, please visit www.numihealth.com/covid-19-testing.

About Numi Health Inc.

Numi is Canada’s premier mobile medical service, designed by a team of tech entrepreneurs and health professionals who are educated, passionate and committed to delivering improved access to medical services and more convenient care. The team includes doctors, nurses, pharmacists, infectious disease specialists and microbiologists. Together they deliver a customized and efficient healthcare experience through cutting-edge technology and a customer-centered approach to service delivery. For more information visit www.numihealth.com

