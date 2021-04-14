Steam Boiler Market Is Expected to Reach $20.0 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Rise in demand for steam boilers from several end-use industries and increase in investment for adding power generation capacity have fueled the growth of the global steam boiler market. The market across North America dominated with largest share in 2019. The demand for steam boilers would rise as the need for electricity has increased in the first quarter of 2021 from individual and commercial customers.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global steam boiler industry was pegged at $15.6 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $20.0 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in demand for steam boilers from several end-use industries and increase in investment for adding power generation capacity have fueled the growth of the global steam boiler market . However, strict government regulations toward environmental pollution and high initial cost and development in the renewable energy sector hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, advancements in technology and upgradation of aging power generation infrastructure are anticipated to present an array of opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (290 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10978

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic and the prolonged lockdown put the import & export activities on hold, especially during the initial phase. Furthermore, it impacted the manufacturing & processing activities across various industries. This declined the demand for electricity from the end-user industries.

The demand for steam boilers would rise as the need for electricity has increased in the first quarter of 2021 from the customers.

The global steam boiler market is segmented into type, fuel type, pressure, end-use industry, and region. Based on fuel type, coal fired segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global market. On the other hand, the gas fired segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Steam Boiler Market Request Here

Based on end-use industry, the chemical segment held highest share in 2019, with nearly half of the global steam boiler market. Conversely, the power generation segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market is studied across regions including Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, North America, and Europe. The market across North America dominated with largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the market. However, the global steam boiler market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/ 10978

Major market players profiled in the report include General Electric, IHI Corporation, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Forbes Marshall, Alfa Laval AB, Viessmann Limited, Hurst Boiler & Welding, Inc., Thyssenkrup, and Thermax Limited.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Industrial Boilers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Boiler Control Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Marine Boiler Burner Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Power Plant Boiler Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Biomass Boiler Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn