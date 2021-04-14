Travelzoo Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call on April 22 at 11:00 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):



WHAT: Travelzoo, a global Internet media company, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Travelzoo will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opens on April 22, 2021. WHEN: April 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET HOW: A live webcast of Travelzoo’s Q1 2021 earnings conference call can be accessed at http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived within 24 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link. CONTACT: Almira Pusch Travelzoo Investor Relations ir@travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.