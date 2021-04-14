Chlorine Dioxide Market Size to Reach $1.26 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 5.0%: AMR

Surge in demand for safe drinking water, growth of the food & beverage industry, concerns regarding water pollution, and trend of wastewater recycling drive the growth of the global chlorine dioxide market. Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2019, and is expected to continue its dominant share by 2027. The decrease in demand for biocides lowered down the demand for chlorine dioxide during the covid-19 pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global chlorine dioxide market generated $857.8 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1.26 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, competitive scenario, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, and regional landscape.

Surge in demand for safe drinking water, growth of the food & beverage industry, concerns regarding water pollution, and trend of wastewater recycling drive the growth of the global chlorine dioxide market. However, fire and explosion hazards and stringent environmental norms hinder the market growth. On the other hand, regulatory restrictions on the usage of chlorine and hypochlorite in pulp bleaching present new opportunities in the next few years.

Download Sample PDF (246 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10933

Covid-19 Scenario:

Chlorine dioxide is a primary raw material in the manufacturing of biocides. The decrease in demand for biocides during the covid-19 pandemic lowered down the demand for chlorine dioxide.

In addition, chlorine dioxide is utilized as a disinfectant for laboratory and medical equipment. Shortage of this equipment due to the disrupted supply chain caused the decrease in demand for chlorine dioxide.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global chlorine dioxide market based on application and region.

Based on application, the industrial water treatment segment held the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global chlorine dioxide market, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the pulp & paper processing segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10933?reqfor=covid

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global chlorine dioxide market in 2019, and is expected to continue its dominant share by 2027. Moreover, this region is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global chlorine dioxide market analyzed in the research include Accepta, Grundfos, Ecolab, Evoqua, ProMinent, CDG Environmental LLC, The Sabre Companies LLC, Iotronic Elektrogerätebau GmbH, Tecme Srl, and Vasu Chemicals LLP.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chlorine-dioxide-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com