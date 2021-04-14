Global Gas Sensor Market Share Will Reach USD 1,630 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent research report; the global Gas Sensor Market in 2019 was approximately USD 950 Million. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 8% and is anticipated to surpass USD 1,630 Million by 2026. Top market players in the market are ABB, AlphaSense Inc., City Technology Ltd., Dynament, Figaro Engineering Inc., Membrapor, Nemoto & Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch LLC and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Gas Sensor Market by Gas Type (Carbon Monoxide, Methane, Hydrogen, Ammonia, Oxygen, and Others), By Technology (Infrared Gas Sensor, Photo Ionization Sensor, Electrochemical Gas Sensor, Thermal Conductivity Gas Sensor, Metal Oxide-Based Gas Sensor, Catalytic Gas Sensor, and Others), By End User (Medical, Building Automation & Domestic Appliances, Environmental, Petrochemical, Automotive, Industrial, Agriculture, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Gas Sensor Market was estimated at USD 950 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,630 Million by 2026. The global Gas Sensor Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2019 to 2026”.

Gas Sensor Market: Overview and Definition

A gas sensor senses the traces or concentration of gases in the air or atmosphere. The gas sensor shows a change in resistance of the material used in the sensor depending on the concentration of gases in the atmosphere, which is then used to determine the output voltage. The form and concentration of gas are detected as a result of this shift in voltage value. Volatile compounds such as gases and air quality can be detected by gas sensors. These sensors calculate and record gas concentrations and can transform analyte gas concentrations into electronic or electrical signals. Gas sensors are designed to determine the concentration of gases in the atmosphere. There are various ways available depending on what you choose to measure. Depending on what you want to calculate, there are many options. In this case, the MQ-4 gas sensor will measure the concentrations of CPG, Methane (CH4), Hydrogen (H2), Carbon Monoxide (CO), liquor, and smoke. The sensor contains an intrinsic variable resistor whose value changes as gas centralization increases. The obstruction would be reduced if the fixation is strong. Where there is a lack of attention, the obstruction grows. In addition to the underlying resistor, a heap resistor must be used. This resistor alters the affectability and precision of the sensor. The value can range between 2k and 47k Ohms.

Gas Sensor Market: Industry Major Market Players

ABB

AlphaSense Inc.

City Technology Ltd.

Dynament

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Membrapor

Nemoto & Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch LLC

Siemens

GfG Gas Detection UK Ltd.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Increasing demand in HVAC and Smart City Projects is driving the market of global Gas Sensor

Wireless gas sensors based on IoT can be used in smart cities to detect air pollution levels, predict fire conditions, and track gas combustion, among other things. Air quality data can be obtained, processed, and exchanged in real-time using IoT gas sensors, which will potentially lead to healthier smart cities. According to projections presented by SmartCitiesWorld, a publishing company, smart city spending will rise by 20% in 2020 compared to the previous year's investments. Singapore invested the most in smart cities, followed by the United States and Japan Technology advancements are encouraging vendors to create smart gas sensors. HVAC system eliminates contaminants from the atmosphere by proper ventilation and pressurization. HVAC systems provide fresh and pure indoor air. These systems are being used in a number of industries, including manufacturing and electricity.

These companies use processes that transport combustible or hazardous materials. Gas sensors deployed in HVAC systems in various industry domains require the presence of combustible gases and toxic elements to detect and measure the number of toxic substances present in the atmosphere. The market for electrochemical sensors is expanding because they are inherently safer to use, consume less power, and provide greater specificity to the target gas. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration's regulations on toxic gas fume exposure are particularly driving demand for gas sensors. The ability of electrochemical sensors to detect hazardous gases, landfill gases, and other gases bode well for the segment's future growth. Similarly, the extensive focus of the countries on improving the environment is driving the demand of gas sensor which detects harmful traces of pollutants and measure their concentration, this information is critical in order to deal with air pollution.

Global Gas Sensor Market: Growth Factors

Wireless gas sensors based on IoT can be used in smart cities to detect air pollution levels, predict fire conditions, and track gas combustion, among other things. Air quality data can be obtained, processed, and exchanged in real-time using IoT gas sensors, which will potentially lead to healthier smart cities. According to projections presented by SmartCitiesWorld, a publishing company, smart city spending will rise by 20% in 2020 compared to the previous year's investments. Singapore invested the most in smart cities, followed by the United States and Japan Technology advancements are encouraging vendors to create smart gas sensors. AerNos, Inc., for example, launched and demonstrated new nano gas sensor products at CES 2020. These nano gas sensors will be used in smart home and smart city projects being built in regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Over the forecast period, the continued development of smart gas sensors is expected to open up new market opportunities. HVAC system eliminates contaminants from the atmosphere by proper ventilation and pressurization. HVAC systems provide fresh and pure indoor air. These systems are being used in a number of industries, including manufacturing and electricity. These companies use processes that transport combustible or hazardous materials. Gas sensors deployed in HVAC systems in various industry domains require the presence of combustible gases and toxic elements to detect and measure the number of toxic substances present in the atmosphere.

Global Gas Sensor Market: Segmentation

The global Gas Sensor market is segmented on the basis of gas type as carbon monoxide, methane, hydrogen, ammonia, oxygen, and others. In 2019, the carbon dioxide gas sensor gathered the largest share, accounting for more than 31.0 percent of global sales. Carbon dioxide sensors are primarily used to measure the quality of indoor air in classrooms, office buildings, households, and hospitals. Given that excessive carbon dioxide exposure can cause health problems such as headaches and restlessness, among other things, the market for carbon dioxide sensors is skyrocketing. Carbon dioxide sensors are often used to track the freshness, efficiency, and protection of agricultural products in real-time. By technology, the market is divided into infrared gas sensors, photoionization sensors, electrochemical gas sensors, thermal conductivity gas sensors, metal oxide-based gas sensors, catalytic gas sensors, and others. The market for electrochemical sensors is increasing because they are inherently safer to operate, use less fuel, and provide better specificity to the target gas.

North America is projected To Dominate the Global Gas Sensor Market

In terms of regions, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest developing. In Asia Pacific countries such as India and China, growing knowledge about the effects of air pollution on human health is driving demand for gas sensors for air quality monitoring. The region's continued urbanization adds to the region's rising demand for gas sensors. Europe's economy is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. Stringent regulations regulating greenhouse gas emissions, as well as the resulting need for emissions monitoring, are expected to drive regional market growth. The North America market is growing due to the excessive demand for building automation and domestic purposes. In the Middle East and Africa region, the demand is cornered by oil and gas industries operating the region

.Browse the full “Gas Sensor Market by Gas Type (Carbon Monoxide, Methane, Hydrogen, Ammonia, Oxygen, and Others), By Technology (Infrared Gas Sensor, Photo Ionization Sensor, Electrochemical Gas Sensor, Thermal Conductivity Gas Sensor, Metal Oxide-Based Gas Sensor, Catalytic Gas Sensor, and Others), By End User (Medical, Building Automation & Domestic Appliances, Environmental, Petrochemical, Automotive, Industrial, Agriculture, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/gas-sensor-market

The Global Gas Sensor market is segmented as follows:

By Gas Type:

Carbon Monoxide

Methane

Hydrogen

Ammonia

Oxygen

Others

By Technology:

Infrared Gas Sensor

Photo Ionization Sensor

Electrochemical Gas Sensor

Thermal Conductivity Gas Sensor

Metal Oxide-Based Gas Sensor

Catalytic Gas Sensor

Others

By Application:

Medical

Building Automation & Domestic Appliances

Environmental

Petrochemical

Automotive

Industrial

Agriculture

Others

