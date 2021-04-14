RotaChrom Technologies Announces Promotion of Kelly Peterson to Vice President of Technical Services and Hiring of Donnie Lummus as Senior Account Executive

/EIN News/ --



Developer of World’s First Integrated Centrifugal Partition Chromatography Platform Enhances North America Team

Irvine, CA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RotaChrom Technologies (“RotaChrom” or the “Company”), the developer of the world's first integrated industrial-scale Centrifugal Partition Chromatography (CPC) technology platform, announced today the promotion of Kelly Peterson to Vice President of Technical Services, North America, as well as the hiring of Donnie Lummus as Senior Account Executive for the RotaChrom North America sales team.

In his new role, Peterson will provide leadership over the technical services team across North America. His experience as a field engineer and extensive knowledge of liquid chromatography and analytical chemistry makes him an exceptional fit for the position.

Lummus will strengthen the RotaChrom sales team as the new Senior Account Executive in the North American market. He will be leveraging his extensive network in the hemp and legal cannabis industries.

“Both Kelly and Donnie offer incredible experience in the area of chromatography, and we are thrilled to have them as a part of our growing team in North America,” said RotaChrom NA President Gyula Kangiszer. “We look forward to Kelly taking a wider leadership role within the technical services division, and having Donnie provide his expertise to our current and potential customers. We anticipate that they will continue to make RotaChrom the top choice for purification solutions across multiple verticals.”

Formerly the Director of Technical Services at RotaChrom, Peterson previously spent eight years as a Senior Field Service Engineer at SCIEX and also worked as the Groundwater Chemist for the Colorado Department of Agriculture. Peterson studied chemistry at the University of Colorado Denver and also completed research while working for the CU-Denver Department of Chemistry.

“As a chemist who has worked in many capacities, I have seen several options for botanical purification technology,” said Peterson. “RotaChrom’s CPC offers outstanding purity output and unparalleled flexibility among those technologies I have seen, and it is exciting to be able to offer it to our clients.”

Lummus joins the RotaChrom team with extensive experience and knowledge in the area of chromatography. Most recently, he was a part of the automated liquid handling business unit at Gilson, where he worked for eight years. His role was vital to the success of launching Gilson’s CPC system in the southwestern U.S. He has also worked for Dionex and Advion Biosciences. Lummus has extensive experience in analytical chemistry, and also worked at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in the water and food laboratory testing minerals and nutrients in the water from the MIR Space Station and International Space Station. Donnie is a U.S. Navy veteran.

“I’m excited to work with RotaChrom so that I am able to offer a truly industrial solution for customers looking to utilize a complete CPC platform for their purification needs,” said Lummus.

For more information about RotaChrom Technologies, visit RotaChrom.com/.

RotaChrom Technologies

RotaChrom Technologies has developed the world's first complete industrial scale Centrifugal Partition Chromatography (pCPC) technology platform with integrated solvent recycling system. The company's instruments have revolutionized compound purification by providing cost-effective industrial scale chromatography solutions to customers all over the world in various industries including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food/beverage and botanical extracts. RotaChrom has achieved massive international success in purification, and it has become an industry-leading company by setting global purification standards. RotaChrom’s CPC platforms are quintessential applications when looking for a high-purity, high-capacity, and yield-focused solution.

