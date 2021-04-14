Kimball International, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) will announce its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after the close of the market.



The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial performance.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 844-602-5643 or internationally at 574-990-3014. The passcode to access the call is "Kimball." The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company. For over 70 years, we have crafted design-driven furnishings that help our customers shape ordinary spaces into vibrant places that spark collaboration, relaxation, wellness, and discovery. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

Investor Contacts:

Lynn Morgen lynn.morgen@advisiry.com

Eric Prouty eric.prouty@advisiry.com

Kimball International

1600 Royal Street

Jasper, IN 47546

Telephone 812.482.1600