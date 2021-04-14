Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,906 in the last 365 days.

Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

/EIN News/ -- LOGANSPORT, Ind., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $934,000 or $1.52 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2020 of $613,000 or $1.00 per diluted share. The Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.40 per share in the first quarter of 2021.

Total loans were $137.7 million on March 31, 2021 compared to $135.0 million on December 31, 2020. Deposits were $213.0 million on March 31, 2021 compared to $189.5 million on December 31, 2020. Total assets on March 31, 2021 were $243.0 million compared to $220.4 million on December 31, 2020. Total Shareholders’ Equity on March 31, 2021 was $28.5 million compared to $25.1 million on March 31, 2020.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

             03/31/21
 		  12/31/20
                 
Total assets           $243,020     $220,365
                 
Loans receivable, net         137,827     134,996
Allowance for loan losses       1,946     1,872
Cash and cash equivalents       37,510     17,430
Securities available for sale       29,402     29,388
Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc.   31,724     29,739
Federal Home Loan Bank stock       1,247     731
Deposits           213,052     189,476
Borrowings           -     -
Shareholders’ equity         28,462     28,451
Shares O/S end of period       612,887     611,863
Nonperforming loans       165     451
Real estate owned         233     -


           Three months ended 03/31
      2021     2020
         
Interest income      
(including Logansport Investments, Inc.)     $2,111     $2,035
Interest expense   151     311
Net interest income     1,782     1,724
Provision for loan losses     64     -
Net interest income after provision     1,896     1,724
Gain (Loss) on sale of investments     -     -
Gain on sale of loans     440     51
Gain (Loss) on sale of REO     -     -
Total other income     282     214
General, admin. & other expense     1,478     1,265
Earnings before income taxes     1,140     724
Income tax expense     206     111
Net earnings   $934     $613
Basic earnings per share     $1.52     $1.00
Diluted earnings per share     $1.52     $1.00
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted     612,887     611,863

Contact: Chad Higgins
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857


You just read:

Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.