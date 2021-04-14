Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

/EIN News/ -- LOGANSPORT, Ind., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $934,000 or $1.52 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2020 of $613,000 or $1.00 per diluted share. The Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.40 per share in the first quarter of 2021.



Total loans were $137.7 million on March 31, 2021 compared to $135.0 million on December 31, 2020. Deposits were $213.0 million on March 31, 2021 compared to $189.5 million on December 31, 2020. Total assets on March 31, 2021 were $243.0 million compared to $220.4 million on December 31, 2020. Total Shareholders’ Equity on March 31, 2021 was $28.5 million compared to $25.1 million on March 31, 2020.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

03/31/21

12/31/20 Total assets $243,020 $220,365 Loans receivable, net 137,827 134,996 Allowance for loan losses 1,946 1,872 Cash and cash equivalents 37,510 17,430 Securities available for sale 29,402 29,388 Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc. 31,724 29,739 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,247 731 Deposits 213,052 189,476 Borrowings - - Shareholders’ equity 28,462 28,451 Shares O/S end of period 612,887 611,863 Nonperforming loans 165 451 Real estate owned 233 -





Three months ended 03/31 2021 2020 Interest income (including Logansport Investments, Inc.) $2,111 $2,035 Interest expense 151 311 Net interest income 1,782 1,724 Provision for loan losses 64 - Net interest income after provision 1,896 1,724 Gain (Loss) on sale of investments - - Gain on sale of loans 440 51 Gain (Loss) on sale of REO - - Total other income 282 214 General, admin. & other expense 1,478 1,265 Earnings before income taxes 1,140 724 Income tax expense 206 111 Net earnings $934 $613 Basic earnings per share $1.52 $1.00 Diluted earnings per share $1.52 $1.00 Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted 612,887 611,863

