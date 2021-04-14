Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2.92 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent research report; the global 3D Cell Culture Market in 2019 was approximately USD 1.45 Billion. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 10.5% and is anticipated to surpass USD 2.92 Billion by 2026. Top market players in the market are 3D Biomatrix, 3D Biotek LLC, Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, Corning, Inc., Global Cell Solutions, Inc., Greiner Bio One International GmbH and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “3D Cell Culture Market By Product (Scaffold-Based Platforms, Gels, Microchips, Scaffold-Free Platforms, Bioreactors, and Services), Application (Stem Cell Research, Regenerative Medicine, Cancer Research, and Drug Discovery), and End User (Contract Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes, and Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global 3D Cell Culture Market was estimated at USD 1.45 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.92 Billion by 2026. The global 3D Cell Culture Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2019 to 2026”.

3D Cell Culture Market: Overview and Definition

Three-dimensional cell culture is an in-vitro technique that allows cells to expand in an artificial environment. The architecture and function of these environments are very similar to that of native tissue. By communicating with their three-dimensional environment as they would in the in-vivo environment, the 3D cell culture technique helps enhance cell differentiation, proliferation, and integration. This technique has a wide range of applications in the sectors of drug screening, regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, cancer research, and cell biology because 3D cell cultures can simulator the framework, interaction, and microenvironment of in-vivo tissues. In 3D cell cultures, the extracellular matrix facilitates cell communication through direct contact, similar to the in-vivo environment, by secreting cytokines and trophic factors. These factors can be altered in a 2D environment, which can have a significant impact on cell communication and, as a result, cell morphology and proliferation. Because 2D cultures can't replicate the structure and complex cellular matrices that 3D cultures can, this technique is gaining traction in the healthcare research field. Furthermore, 3D cell cultures can produce more efficient results and lower the overall cost of the R&D process.

3D Cell Culture Market: Industry Major Market Players

3D Biomatrix

3D Biotek LLC

Avantor Performance Materials

LLC

Corning Inc.

Global Cell Solutions Inc.

Greiner Bio One International GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA, PromoCell GmbH

Tecan Trading AG

Lonza

InSphero

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Personalized medicine is a rapidly expanding field of medicine that focuses on precise drug delivery and dosing. Personalized medicines accounted for just 5% of new FDA licensed molecular entities in 2005, according to a report reported by PMC, but they reported more than 25% in 2016. Furthermore, 42 percent of all compounds in the pipeline and 73 percent of oncology compounds have the ability to be personalized medicines. Furthermore, over the last five years, biopharmaceutical companies increased significantly their R&D spending in customized drugs, and they plan to raise it by 33% in the next five years. Over the next five years, biopharmaceutical researchers expect a 69 percent rise in the number of customized medicines in growth.

The use of 3D cell culture will make it easier to develop customized drug therapies for patients. It will open up new possibilities for improving patient care. According to recent studies, more than half of customers are interested in buying personalized goods or services. Multiple sectors, including the pharmaceutical industry, will have to evolve to meet this demand. Pharmaceutical science has been pursuing the creation of more personalized therapies in an effort to make drugs safer and more efficient since the Precision Medicine Initiative was released in the United States in 2015.

3D cell culturing allows for the development of a customized medicine system by allowing for automated drug dose management and is ideal for both low and high drug concentrations. These benefits allow drug makers to improve not only effectiveness and adherence but also the durability of their brands by extending and winning market share with other dosage types.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global 3D Cell Culture Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted nationwide lockdowns, affecting businesses across the board. Similarly, the pandemic has an impact on the 3D cell culture market. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 3D cell culture industry is currently facing new challenges in meeting demand and supply for 3D cell culture components. In addition, market growth is expected to be hampered by inconsistent and disrupted supply chain activities, as well as a lack of human resources. The surge in research practices for developing novel COVID-19 therapies, on the other hand, is presenting a huge opportunity for key market players. Research into stem cell therapies and regenerative medicine has yielded promising results in the treatment of COVID-19 disease, and this is expected to offset the negative effects of global lockdowns. As a result, the overall impact of COVID-19 on the major players in the 3D cell culture market is expected to be moderate.

North America Region Dominates the Global 3D Cell Culture Market

Because of the involvement of many biopharmaceutical companies that use 3D culture technology in partnership with research institutes and clinical laboratories to establish regenerative medicines and drug discovery & production, North America is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Furthermore, the region's adoption of 3D cell culture practices is expected to be fueled by an increase in demand for organ transplantation and an increase in R&D activities focusing on technologically advanced solutions. Furthermore, due to an increase in cancer incidences, the government has increased funding and grants for cancer research and development, which could have a positive effect on the growth of the 3D cell culture industry. Furthermore, biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies' strategic expansion has resulted in the launch of advanced drugs, which are anticipated to enhance the market growth in the near future.

Browse the full “3D Cell Culture Market By Product (Scaffold-Based Platforms, Gels, Microchips, Scaffold-Free Platforms, Bioreactors, and Services), Application (Stem Cell Research, Regenerative Medicine, Cancer Research, and Drug Discovery), and End User (Contract Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes, and Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/3d-cell-culture-market

The global 3D Cell Culture Market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Scaffold-Based Platforms

Gels

Microchips

Scaffold-Free Platforms

Bioreactors

Services

Application

Stem Cell Research

Regenerative Medicine

Cancer Research

Drug Discovery

By End User:

Contract Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

