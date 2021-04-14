BioSig Launches Enhanced Signal Processing Capabilities for Advanced Cardiac Signal Analysis Through its Electrophysiology Platform

/EIN News/ -- Westport, CT, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest release represents the most advanced software version of the PURE EPTM System, signal processing technology for treatments of irregular heartbeats

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced the release of the PURE EP™ Software Version 4. The latest release builds on the main system capabilities of the PURE EPTM while improving the overall user experience. The software upgrade will be rolled out to all new and existing customers.

The latest software represents the most advanced software version of the PURE EPTM System. The update adds valuable tools to shorten system set up time and bring innovative features for faster real-time signal analysis, potentially improving the efficiency and accuracy of EP procedures.

Advances in the new PURE EPTM Software Version 4 include user interface enhancements for a more compelling assessment of arrhythmia morphologies, clinical template management for an efficient case setup process, and other software functionalities for real-time signal visualization, such as the “Differential Analysis” allowing the simultaneous display of a channel using various filter settings to assess specific characteristics of a signal or the enhanced “Digital Zoom” permitting to instantly focus on important physiologic details while preserving a high signal-to-noise ratio.

“The launch of the PURE EPTM Software Version 4 is the result of a collaborative effort between our engineering team and our physician customers to identify the most critical needs and translate those into innovative advancements. Our comprehensive product portfolio consists of a series of commercial software upgrades and novel software modules, and we are dedicated to driving the innovation as we accelerate commercial sales this year,” commented Olivier Chaudoir, Sr. Director of Marketing, BioSig Technologies, Inc.

More than 660 patient cases have been conducted using the PURE EPTM System by 40 physicians in eight clinical sites to date.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

