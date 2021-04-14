Firefighters Urge Homeowners to Protect Homes from Wildfire

Fire prevention experts share lessons learned from wildfires around the world

/EIN News/ -- Victoria, BC, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, fire prevention experts are calling on all British Columbians to protect their homes from wildfire by employing proven FireSmart methods that mitigate the risks of wildfire. Firefighters across BC, as well as those who have battled the world’s most extreme wildfires, are sharing first-hand experiences and insights into what makes homes and communities more resilient to wildfire.

“I have seen first-hand the effects of wildfire and know that the homes and communities left standing are the ones that were prepared,” says Tom DeSorcy, Fire Chief, District of Hope Fire Department. “There are simple and effective steps that homeowners and communities can take to increase the probability that their homes will survive a wildfire event.”

The BC FireSmart Committee recommends simple steps to drastically reduce a property's risk, such as cleaning roofs and gutters, mowing your lawn regularly, and moving combustible materials 10-30 metres away from your home. Homeowners can use the interactive FireSmart Begins at Home Manual, which outlines the FireSmart program and how each homeowner can make their property and neighbourhood FireSmart.

“We are drawing on the experience and expertise of BC Wildfire crews, fire chiefs from across BC, and individuals who have been on the front lines of significant wildfires around the world. All in an attempt to motivate property owners in at-risk areas across the province to take action,” says Kelsey Winter, chair of the BC FireSmart Committee. “It is our hope that a message incorporating the global wildfire threat with the local focus will resonate with British Columbians, raising awareness of the FireSmart program and encouraging our communities to take steps towards wildfire resiliency.”

View the full video with interviews from firefighters across BC and around the world here: firesmartbc.ca/homes

About the BC FireSmart Committee:

The BC FireSmart Committee was initiated by the BC Wildfire Service in May 2017 to provide greater direction for wildfire prevention activities and better integration of the seven FireSmart disciplines throughout the province — based on the FireSmart Canada model.

Members of the committee include the BC Wildfire Service, the Office of the Fire Commissioner, the Union of B.C. Municipalities, the Fire Chiefs’ Association of B.C., Emergency Management BC, the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. and the First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of B.C., Indigenous Services Canada, Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Regions and Rural Development - Regional Operations, Parks Canada, and B.C. Parks.

