Steel River Group Announces New Partnership with headversity to Support Mental Wellbeing in the Workplace

Partnership with leading workplace wellness platform will bring resilience and mental health training to Steel River’s Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel River Group Ltd. (Steel River), an Indigenous owned diversified management company, is proud to announce a new partnership with Calgary-based headversity, an industry-leading workplace mental health and resilience platform, to bring innovative mental health supports to Steel River employees.



Through headversity’s platform, Steel River’s workforce will have access to tools to help manage stress, build confidence and self-esteem, and support mental wellbeing.

“Mental care is part of who we are physically, emotionally, spiritually and intellectually,” said Trent Fequet, Founder and CEO of Steel River. “As a husband, father, friend and Indigenous business leader, I feel a responsibility to contribute to the dialogue around mental care and to create a positive mental health experience in the workplace. I am proud to launch this partnership with headversity, whose beliefs and values strongly align with both my own and those of Steel River Group.”

As a proud Indigenous owned and operated company, Steel River is an industry leader in progressive partnerships that support Indigenous nations, communities, groups and people. According to a recent Statistics Canada survey, 60 per cent of Indigenous people say their mental health has worsened since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to the 16 per cent who reported fair or poor mental health in 2017. In partnering with headversity, Steel River is taking a critical step to support the company’s wider Ecosystem, including its Indigenous Partners, during this challenging time.

“The workplace mental health challenge has been made worse by the pandemic, particularly in Indigenous communities,” said Dr. Ryan Todd, psychiatrist, Co-Founder and CEO of headversity. “We’re excited to get to work with Steel River and their Ecosystem to get our resilience tools in people’s hands when they’re needed most.”

Developed by a group of clinical psychologists, psychiatrists and digital learning experts, headversity is a skill-focused app that puts proactive tools and content in the hands of employees. The safe and secure platform does not gather any personal health, medical or financial information from its users. In addition to its newly launched partnership with Steel River, headversity is working with a growing number of leading organizations across North America.

About Steel River Group

Steel River Group is a privately held Indigenous owned and operated company that creates opportunity where Indigenous-led businesses are empowered to create and capture value for our people, strategic alliance partners, and our communities. Steel River Group’s Governing principles are deeply rooted in Indigenous values, beliefs, and culture, grounded by a strong sense of community. Steel River’s operating approach is centered around their inclusive Ecosystem Model, which brings Steel River Owned Companies, Indigenous Communities and Strategic Alliance Partners together over a shared vision to create opportunities for generation wealth.

For more information about Steel River Group, visit www.steelrivergroup.com

About headversity

headversity is a workplace mental health and resilience platform that's built for the modern workforce. Like a personalized resilience trainer in your pocket, headversity allows organizations to put the mental health and performance of employees back into their hands. Rooted in neuroscience, psychiatry and performance psychology, headversity delivers vital resilience skill training to help your people think, feel, and be better.

Media Contacts:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations

C: 403-585-4570

E: smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

Steven Gramlich

headversity

C: 647-391-1585

E: steven@headversity.com



