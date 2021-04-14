SurveyMonkey to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021, following the close of the market on Thursday, May 6, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



What: SurveyMonkey First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, May 6, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (833) 900-1542 or (236) 712-2281, ID: 2993662

Live Webcast: https://investor.surveymonkey.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on SurveyMonkey’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.surveymonkey.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, May 13, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering the passcode 2993662#.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers more than 20 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 345,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gary J. Fuges, CFA

investors@surveymonkey.com

Media Contact:

Sandra Gharib

pr@surveymonkey.com

Source: SurveyMonkey Inc.