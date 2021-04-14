Ohio University Delivers Improved Campus Safety During COVID-19 Pandemic with the Installation of Parcel Pending by Quadient’s Smart Locker Systems

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending by Quadient today announced that Ohio University has installed its automated locker systems at three student mail centers on campus to provide a contactless, secure and convenient way for students and faculty to retrieve their mail and packages during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.



“Parcel Pending by Quadient’s smart lockers are working great and have provided, among other benefits, the added advantage of eliminating person-to-person contact between mailroom personnel and staff and faculty,” said Blaine Gabriel, director of Campus and Student Mail, Printing Services, Campus Signage and Logistics at Ohio University.

Prior to installing the smart lockers, Ohio Unversity’s mailroom staff hand-delivered mail or other items to faculty at various campus locations. Many items, such as certified mail and library materials, required the recipient’s signature. Often, more than one delivery attempt was required to obtain the signature. With Parcel Pending by Quadient’s integrated tracking system, drop-offs and pick-ups are automatically logged. By eliminating extra delivery trips and the need for human-to-human contact, the Parcel Pending by Quadient distribution system has supported safety measures during the health crisis, as well as reduced delivery time by up to an hour per day.

“These new smart lockers are saving time, increasing efficiency and adding convenience. For example, faculty no longer have to be sitting in their office to receive their deliveries. Instead, they can retrieve their mail anytime they want. Additionally, we now only have to deliver student mail and packages to our three student mail locations. This saves tremendous time for all involved,” Gabriel continued. “And, although we didn’t foresee this, smart lockers are making delivering and receiving mail safer during the pandemic.”

Electronic smart lockers provide easy-to-use interfaces for users to track assets and notify recipients of delivery in real-time. Drop-off and pick-up takes seconds, and smart locker stations can be accessed 24/7 for convenient self-service pick-up.

“We are proud to support Ohio University in increasing efficiency, convenience and safety for their students and staff in distribution of items on campus,” said Christopher O’Brien, executive vice president, Parcel Pending by Quadient. “Safe contactless delivery and distribution on college campuses have expanded well beyond mail and packages, as we are seeing universities utilize Parcel Pending by Quadient for the distribution of IT equipment like laptops, purchases from university bookstores, and the check out and returns of library materials.”

Located in Athens, Ohio University currently has 17,500 students enrolled.

