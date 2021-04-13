Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Pole) Offense: 100 Block of L Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Pole) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the 100 block of L Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:17 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim with a pole then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance a camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/1MR0Gt5MSjQ

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.