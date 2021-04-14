Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 1300 Block of Congress Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the 1300 Block of Congress Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:21 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male and two adult female victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported all four victims to local hospitals for treatment. Moments later, members learned of a fifth victim seeking treatment at a local hospital.

Despite all life-saving efforts, one adult male victim and one adult female victim were pronounced dead. All additional victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The decedents have been identified as 25 year-old George Evans III, and 28 year-old Keosha Ferguson, both of Southeast, DC.

One of the suspects in this case has been identified as 25 year-old Tarik Turner, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed in the homicide of Keosha Ferguson. He can be seen in the photo below:

This case remains under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.