Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the First District.

On Saturday, March 13, 2021, at approximately 1:30 am, in the 400 Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim brandishing a firearm and demanding the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene on foot. CCN: 21-032-074

On Friday, March 26, 2021, at approximately 7:10 pm, in the 300 block of K Street, Northwest, the victim was seated in the driver seat of their vehicle at the listed location. Two suspects approached the victim. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects attempted to flee in the vehicle. After their attempt failed, the suspects fled the scene on foot. CCN: 21-038-446

On Friday, March 26, 2021, at approximately 8:40 pm, in the 400 block of O Street, Northwest, the victim was seated in the driver seat of their vehicle at the listed location. Two suspects approached the victim. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 21-038-493

On Saturday, March 27, 2021, two 13 year-old juvenile males, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Carjacking (Gun).

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year old juvenile male of Brandywine, Maryland was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun).