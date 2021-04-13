Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Q Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, April 12, 2021, in the Unit block of Q Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:33 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 37 year-old Cornellus Ruffin, Jr., of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Carrying a Pistol without a License.