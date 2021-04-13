Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3400 Block of 13th Place, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 31, 2020, in the 3400 Block of 13th Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 10:28 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

 

The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

 

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 30 year-old Sheldon Robinson, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

